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Cousins death in Jharkhand: SIT formed, police say no external injury marks found on bodies

Cousins death in Jharkhand: SIT formed, police say no external injury marks found on bodies

Published on: May 01, 2026 08:07 pm IST
PTI |
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Hazaribag, An SIT has been formed in the death of three cousins - two women and a man - whose bodies were found in a forest area in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district four days ago, police said on Friday.

Cousins death in Jharkhand: SIT formed, police say no external injury marks found on bodies

No external injury marks were found on the bodies of the three deceased in the post-mortem reports that the police received on Thursday, Hazaribag SP Aman Kumar told PTI.

The deceased were identified as Mohammed Adil , a native of Katkamdag, Shania Perven of Lohsingha, and Khushi Perven of Hazaribag Mufassil.

Their bodies were recovered from the Pauta forest area on April 27, within the Mufassil Police Station limits. A complaint was lodged on April 23 that the three had gone missing.

"I have constituted an SIT led by SDPO Headquarters Amit Kumar Anand to investigate the death of the three persons," the superintendent of police said.

In the autopsy reports, no external injury marks were found on the bodies of the deceased, he said.

The SDPO headquarters said no one has so far been arrested in the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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