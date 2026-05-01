Hazaribag, An SIT has been formed in the death of three cousins - two women and a man - whose bodies were found in a forest area in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district four days ago, police said on Friday.

Cousins death in Jharkhand: SIT formed, police say no external injury marks found on bodies

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No external injury marks were found on the bodies of the three deceased in the post-mortem reports that the police received on Thursday, Hazaribag SP Aman Kumar told PTI.

The deceased were identified as Mohammed Adil , a native of Katkamdag, Shania Perven of Lohsingha, and Khushi Perven of Hazaribag Mufassil.

Their bodies were recovered from the Pauta forest area on April 27, within the Mufassil Police Station limits. A complaint was lodged on April 23 that the three had gone missing.

"I have constituted an SIT led by SDPO Headquarters Amit Kumar Anand to investigate the death of the three persons," the superintendent of police said.

In the autopsy reports, no external injury marks were found on the bodies of the deceased, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Some tests are yet to be conducted to conclude whether they were murdered or died by suicide, the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some tests are yet to be conducted to conclude whether they were murdered or died by suicide, the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "On the recommendation of doctors, diatom tests will be conducted to ascertain whether they drowned," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "On the recommendation of doctors, diatom tests will be conducted to ascertain whether they drowned," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The diatom test is a forensic technique used in drowning cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The diatom test is a forensic technique used in drowning cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police have registered an "FIR against seven to eight people, based on the statement of Mohammed Adil's father", the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have registered an "FIR against seven to eight people, based on the statement of Mohammed Adil's father", the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Jharkhand State Minorities Commission Vice Chairman Jyoti Singh Matharu alleged that the police did not take the case seriously when the complaint was filed on April 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Jharkhand State Minorities Commission Vice Chairman Jyoti Singh Matharu alleged that the police did not take the case seriously when the complaint was filed on April 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, he met with the families of the three deceased and visited the spot where the bodies were found. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, he met with the families of the three deceased and visited the spot where the bodies were found. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The police investigation in the initial stage of the case was not satisfactory. We held a meeting with the police officers and directed them to work swiftly in the case and arrest the culprits as soon as possible," Matharu told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The police investigation in the initial stage of the case was not satisfactory. We held a meeting with the police officers and directed them to work swiftly in the case and arrest the culprits as soon as possible," Matharu told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

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The SDPO headquarters said no one has so far been arrested in the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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