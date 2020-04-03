Covid-19: 6 of 1st casualty’s family in Punjab complete 14-day isolation; samples taken

cities

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 23:53 IST

District health authorities on Friday collected the re-samples of six family members of Baldev Singh, the state’s first coronavirus victim, of Pathlawa village in the Banga sub-division. The samples were taken as they completed their 14-day isolation that started after they tested positive for the virus on March 21. These family members of the septuagenarian victim are his three sons, a 36-year-old daughter, a 40-year-old daughter-in-law and a granddaughter aged 17.

All of them are under treatment at SBS Nagar civil hospital. Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Prasad Bhatia confirmed the resampling. They can be discharged if the samples taken today (Friday) and the second lot to be taken on Saturday both test negative.