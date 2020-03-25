Covid-19: At Delhi’s IGI airport, zero flight cancellations day before lockdown

cities

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 00:07 IST

New Delhi: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) saw zero domestic flights cancellations on Tuesday with high occupancy in most flights a day before the airport goes under complete lockdown for a week in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. Only cargo terminals will be allowed to operate as usual during this period.

Officials said as all three passenger terminals will be completely shuts, they might use at least two runways to park grounded aircraft while one will be kept clear for emergency services.

The government had announced on Monday that all domestic flights across the country will remain suspended from Wednesday till March 31. Last week, all outgoing and arriving international flights were cancelled as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

According to officials, flight cancellations are common due to technical faults, weather conditions or operational reasons. One of the officers from the airport said on the condition of anonymity: “Tuesday saw higher occupancy in domestic flights as it was the last day of operations before the one-week ban, however, the total footfall remained low at the airport as compared to usual days because international flights have already been suspended. No domestic flight was cancelled by any airline till Tuesday evening.”

The officer further said: “With the closure of all international flights and the janta curfew on Sunday, many flights had to be grounded at the IGI airport. As a result, one runway was also shut, which is now being used temporarily to accommodate idle aircraft. Now, with the complete suspension of passenger flights, there’s a possibility that another runway will be shut and will be used as an aircraft parking stand. At least one runway, however, will continue to be in operation as cargo terminals will be functional, as usual. It will also cater to VIP movement and emergency services, if required.”

CISF TO CONTINUE DEPLOYMENT

While the majority of the ground handling staff, housekeeping staff, airline crew, airport management staff and restaurant operators have not been called to the airport for the next week, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who guard the airport, will remain in place as usual.

“Our personnel will remain deployed to secure the premises, as usual. Since the airside will be almost shut, our focus will be more on the city-side. Staff from the areas such as check-in counters and security hold area will be deployed to strengthen peripheral security. Cargo areas will be in focus as it will be the only operational terminal during the period,” said a senior officer from the CISF, who wished not to be named.

AIRLINES OFFER COMPENSATION OPTIONS TO FLYERS

Meanwhile, keeping in mind flyers’ financial losses, several airlines announced that the PNR of the passengers, whose flights scheduled between March 25 and 31 were cancelled, will be kept secured and that the passengers can redeem the same once the suspension is lifted.

GoAir said in a statement it has introduced a flexible and convenient program that will protect passengers from the hassles of rescheduling and cancellation. “This offer will apply to all existing and new bookings made between March 1, 2020 and April 15, 2020 – wherein customers who have booked any flight on any sector will rest assured to not initiate any rescheduling or cancellation and will be saved from the time-consuming and tedious efforts to call or email their request. Rather, they can simply not show up for the flight and GoAir will protect the PNR for a period of one year. The passenger can contact GoAir at any time over the next one year to redeem this ticket on any GoAir flight on any date between April 15, 2020 and April 15, 2021, with no charges being levied. Fare difference may be applicable,” the statement said.

In a similar announcement, IndiGo said passengers’ booking reference or PNR will stay safe as a credit account in the same PNR with the same ticket value. “The credit account can be used for travel before September 30, by the same passenger. For those who are booked to travel till April 30, they can cancel their itinerary at zero cancellation fee, create credit account in the same PNR and book an alternative travel of the same ticket value, any time up till September 30. Also, those who are booked to travel till September 30, can change their itinerary at zero change fee, (fare difference applies) for travel up till September 30,” it said.

SpiceJet also issued a statement, saying for passengers who had booked travel between March 25 and March 31, their booking will be automatically cancelled and a reservation credit for the entire amount will be created and they can use it to make another booking for the same passenger for a period of one year, from the original date of travel.