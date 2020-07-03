e-paper
Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana touch 900 mark with 36 new infections

Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana touch 900 mark with 36 new infections

Of the total cases, 434 patients have been discharged and completed the post-discharge quarantine period, a recovery rate of 48.2%.

cities Updated: Jul 03, 2020 01:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Among the fresh cases is a 27-year-old Jagjit Nagar man, who had recently returned from abroad.
Among the fresh cases is a 27-year-old Jagjit Nagar man, who had recently returned from abroad.(HT File Photo)
         

The district confirmed 36 new infections on Thursday, taking the Ludhiana Covid-19 count to 900.

Of the total cases, 434 patients have been discharged and completed the post-discharge quarantine period. As many as 22 people have died, leaving 444 active cases.

Among the fresh cases are two health workers, aged 28 and 70, residents of Anand Vihar, Phullanwal Village, and Vijay Nagar, Millergunj, respectively. Besides, a couple, aged 64 and 59, residents of Sarabha Nagar, were also confirmed infected.

A 27-year-old Jagjit Nagar man, who had recently returned from abroad, was also found positive.

District epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Kumar said as per revised guidelines, patients, who had yet to complete the mandatory 14-day, post-discharge quarantine period, will also be counted as active cases in Ludhiana. Earlier, only patients who were hospitalised were considered as active cases.

Malerkotla woman dies

A 60-year-old from Malerkotla, Sangrur, died due to Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Thursday.

The deceased, Razia Begum, was brought to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) on June 24 following shortness of breath and coughing. She had later tested positive for Covid-19.

She was also suffering from hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

According to hospital authorities, the patient died in the wee hours of Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Besides 22 patients from the district, 24 patients from other districts and states have also died due to the virus in various healthcare facilities in Ludhiana.

