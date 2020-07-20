Covid-19 caused economic loss of ₹30,000cr to state, says Himachal minister

cities

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:20 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit Himachal Pradesh’s economy adversely and as per estimates the state has suffered losses to the tune of ₹30,000 crore in the last three months, education minister and Cabinet spokesperson Suresh Bhardwaj said on Monday.

He was addressing the media after the cabinet meeting held here. Bhardwaj said that the issue was discussed in the meeting. and that the tourism sector alone has suffered losses up to ₹3,000 crore. The transport sector has also taken a hit and the situation may be gauged from the fact that the salaries of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees have been delayed.

Electricity consumption has declined which resulted in heavy losses to the power sector.

The state government is meeting its expenditures from revenue deficit grants received from the Centre. The GST and central taxes share have also declined.

GOVT CONCERNED OVER SPIKE IN COVID CASES

Bhardwaj said that the government was concerned over the spike in Covid-19 cases in Himachal, particularly in the industrial belt. This issue was also discussed in the cabinet meeting.

He said no tourists visiting the state were tested positive for coronavirus. However, most of the cases were found among the people returning to Himachal from other states.

Bhardwaj said that given the surge in cases the chief minister has directed to strengthen the health and quarantine facilities in the affected areas.