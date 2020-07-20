e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19 caused economic loss of ₹30,000cr to state, says Himachal minister

Covid-19 caused economic loss of ₹30,000cr to state, says Himachal minister

The tourism sector alone has suffered losses up to ₹3,000 crore

cities Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit Himachal Pradesh’s economy adversely and as per estimates the state has suffered losses to the tune of ₹30,000 crore in the last three months, education minister and Cabinet spokesperson Suresh Bhardwaj said on Monday.

He was addressing the media after the cabinet meeting held here. Bhardwaj said that the issue was discussed in the meeting. and that the tourism sector alone has suffered losses up to ₹3,000 crore. The transport sector has also taken a hit and the situation may be gauged from the fact that the salaries of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees have been delayed.

Electricity consumption has declined which resulted in heavy losses to the power sector.

The state government is meeting its expenditures from revenue deficit grants received from the Centre. The GST and central taxes share have also declined.

GOVT CONCERNED OVER SPIKE IN COVID CASES

Bhardwaj said that the government was concerned over the spike in Covid-19 cases in Himachal, particularly in the industrial belt. This issue was also discussed in the cabinet meeting.

He said no tourists visiting the state were tested positive for coronavirus. However, most of the cases were found among the people returning to Himachal from other states.

Bhardwaj said that given the surge in cases the chief minister has directed to strengthen the health and quarantine facilities in the affected areas.

top news
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Initial human trial of UK’s Covid-19 vaccine safe: All you need to know
Initial human trial of UK’s Covid-19 vaccine safe: All you need to know
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘Worrisome law and order situation’: Bengal Guv reports to Amit Shah
‘Worrisome law and order situation’: Bengal Guv reports to Amit Shah
Delhi: Nurses protest against sacking on the day health minister rejoins work
Delhi: Nurses protest against sacking on the day health minister rejoins work
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In