Home / Cities / Covid-19 effect: No footfall in Malerkotla market ahead of Eid

Covid-19 effect: No footfall in Malerkotla market ahead of Eid

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 23:22 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

Despite it being the month of Ramadan, the markets of Muslim-dominated Malerkotla town in district are witnessing low footfall due to lockdown.

Also, it is yet to be declared whether Eid will be celebrated on Sunday or Monday. Shopkeepers are upset as they are unable to find customers and are bearing losses.

“Customers are also facing economic crisis due to lockdown. Despite it being just a day before Eid, the markets have barely any footfall. This has never happened in the past many decades,” shopkeepers said.

“There is no shopping extravaganza this Eid. Locals are purchasing some articles for their children. We are facing huge shortage of customers and losses. Eid is one of the biggest festivals in Malerkotla but due to lockdown and subsequent economic distress this year, shopkeepers are waiting for customers to show up,” said Anvar Mehaboob, who runs a garments business.

Yasser Arafat, a Malerkotla resident, said that on one hand, curfew has badly affected local businesses, and on the other hand, people are upset with the authorities for not allowing religious places to open while liquor vends are doing business.

“People are scared of getting coronavirus infection and are thus preferring to stay at home. We have decided not to purchase any clothes this Eid and are saving the money to spend on needy people instead,” said Mohammad Adnan, a local.

SDM, MUFTI ASK LOCALS TO CELEBRATE AT HOME

Malerkotla SDM Vikramjeet Singh Panthey and Mufti Ertqaul Hassan held a meeting with representatives of religious outfits and police officials on Saturday. They appealed to the locals to celebrate Eid at their respective homes. “We request people to avoid assemblies at mosques and perform prayers at home,” added Panthey.

