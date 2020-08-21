e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19 negative report must for entry to Punjab assembly

Covid-19 negative report must for entry to Punjab assembly

One-day monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha has been convened on August 28 to fulfil the constitutional obligation that there should not be a gap of more than six months between two sessions

chandigarh Updated: Aug 21, 2020 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The 117-member Vidhan Sabha will meet for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak.
The 117-member Vidhan Sabha will meet for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak. (Ht file photo)
         

Chandigarh: Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana KP Singh has put in place a detailed precautionary protocol for the one-day monsoon session on August 28, making a Covid-19 negative test report must for entry.

Rana KP Singh said that the latest Covid-19 negative report will be mandatory for ministers, legislators, officers, security personnel and staff of Vidhan Sabha to attend the assembly session.

The 117-member Vidhan Sabha will meet for the first time since the Covid outbreak.

No visitors will be allowed to witness the proceedings.

THREE-DAY COVID TESTING CAMP

The 12th session of the state assembly has been summoned by governor VP Singh Badnore amid the Covid-19 pandemic to fulfil the constitutional obligation that there should not be a gap of more than six months between two sessions.

Covid-19 cases, which are seeing a constant spike, have almost doubled to 38,000 in the past 16 days in the state with one minister, the deputy speaker and some MLAs contracting the virus in the past one week.

“The MLAs will have the option to get their coronavirus test conducted in their respective districts or at a three-day camp to be held at MLA Hostel in Chandigarh from August 25 to 27,” an assembly official said.

The health department and deputy commissioners have been asked to make arrangements for Covid-19 tests of legislators in districts accordingly.

ONLY 20% OF HOUSE STAFF TO BE CALLED

The Vidhan Sabha has decided to deploy only 20% of its staff for essential duties and a special camp will be held outside the assembly building to test them for coronavirus.

The state government has been asked to deploy only those officers who are required in connection with bills to be taken up when the House conducts legislative business.

The official said the House has adequate seating capacity with 105 desks, each meant for two members, but one desk will be assigned to each member to maintain the required social distancing.

top news
9 killed in fire at Srisailam hydel power station in Telangana, exit route was choked
9 killed in fire at Srisailam hydel power station in Telangana, exit route was choked
‘Deeply unfortunate’: PM Modi on Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire
‘Deeply unfortunate’: PM Modi on Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
Ahead of Bihar polls amid Covid-19, ECI issues new guidelines for voters
Ahead of Bihar polls amid Covid-19, ECI issues new guidelines for voters
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Former India batsman wants Dhoni and Raina to play in foreign leagues
Former India batsman wants Dhoni and Raina to play in foreign leagues
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In