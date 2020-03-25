e-paper
Covid-19: Patiala woman held for hiding travel history

The woman is a Patran resident and has recently returned from the US after meeting her relatives

cities Updated: Mar 25, 2020 16:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Police have arrested a woman for allegedly hiding her travel history to the US. She did not get any medical test done, police said.

The woman has been identified as Varinder Kaur, of Patran.

According to the first information report (FIR), the woman had come back to Punjab from the US on March 11. Since her return, she was travelling locally and even meeting people in Patran, before her arrest on Tuesday.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tarsem Singh said that the government has asked everyone who has recently come back from foreign countries, to inform the local administration and the health department about their travel history, undergo compulsory quarantine and get tested for Covid-19.

The woman had gone to the US to meet some relatives.

“The woman has violated the district magistrate’s orders by not getting tested for the virus after her return and hiding her travel history. We have registered a case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Patran police station,” the ASI said.

District epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said, “Police have not informed us about any such arrest. However, we will look into the matter and get the woman tested.”

“Government has made self declaration necessary for everyone, under which people have to inform the authorities about their foreign travel history. It seems the woman skipped the procedure,” he said.

