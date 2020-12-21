e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid blues: Double whammy for Ludhiana kite traders as prices rise, sales dive

Covid blues: Double whammy for Ludhiana kite traders as prices rise, sales dive

Even as kite flying is expected to pick up in Ludhiana in the run up to Lohri, the prices of kites and strings are noticing an uptick of 15-20%

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:50 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
While fewer customers are turning up to buy kites due to the pandemic-induced financial constraints, farmers’ stir on Delhi borders has increased cost of transportion from Uttar Pradesh, which has caused the prices of kites and strings to spike.
While fewer customers are turning up to buy kites due to the pandemic-induced financial constraints, farmers’ stir on Delhi borders has increased cost of transportion from Uttar Pradesh, which has caused the prices of kites and strings to spike.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

The ripples of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with the farmers’ agitation, are being felt in the city’s kites business as well.

Even as kite flying is expected to pick up in Ludhiana in the run up to Lohri, the prices of kites and strings are noticing an uptick of 15-20%.

Apart from low supply due to the pandemic, high transportation cost, as the transporters have to take a detour on their way from Uttar Pradesh to Punjab due to the farmers protest at Delhi borders, is also contributing to the price rise.

This is double whammy for traders, as Gurpreet Singh, a shopkeeper in Daresi, explains: “While the demand for kites has anyway dropped due to financial constraints caused by the Covid outbreak, the higher prices will elicit an even poorer response ahead of Lohri.”

According to traders dealing in kites, their stocks were supplied from Tulsipur and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. But due to the farmers protesting at Delhi borders, transporters were forced to take alternative routes, which was making transport costlier and ultimately reflecting in the cost of kites.

Bittu, a shopkeeper in Model Town market, says the demand for kites was at an all-time low. “As kite business is seasonal, we normally offer the products from December 1. But, this time we opened the shops in the mid of December. Yet, customers were few and far between,” he adds.

Another shopkeeper in Daresi area, Gaurav says, “Even the supply of wood, used to make kites, has been hit. Bigger kites are manufactured in Punjab itself, but the wood used for them is not available nowadays. Any wood available is being supplied at higher rates, which is showing up as 15-20% spike in kite prices.”

top news
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In