e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Credit cards, multiple bank loans taken on victim’s name in case of identity theft

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Two incidents of cheating have been lodged at Wanowrie and Chatuhshrungi police stations.

In the first case a 29-year-old woman lodged a police complaint at Chatuhshrungi police station, after an unidentified woman created fake Aadhar card, PAN card, voter ID card, company ID, salary slips, and then took loans in her name from various banks.

The accused used the credentials to procure credits cards in the victim’s name as well. Assistant police inspector Anuradha Bhosale said that investigation is on to find out the total amount that has been taken on the victim’s name and forensic examination of the documents will be done in order to file a chargesheet against the accused. The incident took place in September and the first information report (FIR) was lodged on Friday.

Unidentified caller steals Rs 5,000 from woman

In the second case, a young professional was duped of Rs 5,000 by an unidentified caller who asked for her password and other confidential banking details, then siphoning off the money from the bank account at Senapati Bapat road on Tuesday morning. The victim lodged a complaint with the Wanowrie police on Tuesday night stating that her office is located at Senapati Bapat road. The amount was deducted from her central bank account, cyber investigators have said.

top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities