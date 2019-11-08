Credit cards, multiple bank loans taken on victim’s name in case of identity theft

cities

PUNE Two incidents of cheating have been lodged at Wanowrie and Chatuhshrungi police stations.

In the first case a 29-year-old woman lodged a police complaint at Chatuhshrungi police station, after an unidentified woman created fake Aadhar card, PAN card, voter ID card, company ID, salary slips, and then took loans in her name from various banks.

The accused used the credentials to procure credits cards in the victim’s name as well. Assistant police inspector Anuradha Bhosale said that investigation is on to find out the total amount that has been taken on the victim’s name and forensic examination of the documents will be done in order to file a chargesheet against the accused. The incident took place in September and the first information report (FIR) was lodged on Friday.

Unidentified caller steals Rs 5,000 from woman

In the second case, a young professional was duped of Rs 5,000 by an unidentified caller who asked for her password and other confidential banking details, then siphoning off the money from the bank account at Senapati Bapat road on Tuesday morning. The victim lodged a complaint with the Wanowrie police on Tuesday night stating that her office is located at Senapati Bapat road. The amount was deducted from her central bank account, cyber investigators have said.