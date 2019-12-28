Crime against women up by 7% in Mohali in 2019

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:59 IST

Mohali saw a 7% increase in the number of cases of crime against women in 2019. The district police registered 517 cases of crime against women this year, against 483 in 2018 and 170 registered in 2017. Of these, sexual harassment tops the chart at 241, followed by kidnapping, dowry and rape (see box).

Though the police attribute the swelling numbers to increased awareness among women who are speaking up against the crime, the figures sure hint at need for more drastic steps to ensure safety of women.

“The increased number of cases being reported shows the rising intolerance towards crime against women. It is a positive sign,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Mohali.

Talking about the steps taken, Chahal said, “We have appointed a nodal officer to deal with crime against women at each police station for immediate redressal of complaint that could be of any kind.”

The Punjab Police has even started the free night pick-and-drop facility in the district for women.

RAPE CASES DIP

What comes as a silver lining is that rape cases have dipped this year.

In 2019, the Mohali police registered 39 cases of rapes, against 66 in 2018 and 44 in 2017.

Chahal said, “In 75% cases of rape, the accused were known to the victims. Of these, in 6% cases, they were related by blood while in 12% cases, they were neighbours.”

“Most offenders have been subjected to abuse early in their life. Alcohol and other narcotic abusers may also get involved in such crimes. Where relatives are involved, the victim lives with the trauma silently till she reports the matter to the police,” said advocate Amarjit Singh Longia.

Sangeeta Jund, project director of the childline, said, “Urbanisation could be a reason for surge in crime as people have been migrating to the city. Most of the complaints are coming from low-income groups but this does not imply that crime against women is not happening in the upper strata. The only difference is that these are not reported.”

“Our boys need to be taught how to treat women. Only then will we be able to provide a safe city for women,” said Jund, adding, “Awareness among schoolchildren about crime, good touch and bad touch, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act can also make a difference.”

DOWRY A REALITY

Three dowry deaths were reported in 2019 against one in 2018 and two in 2017. Police registered 83 cases for harassment for dowry which is up from 73 registered in 2018 and 14 reported in 2017.

A senior police official not willing to be named said, “In domestic dispute, we cannot rule out misuse of the Act but not all cases are filed to harass in-laws. In certain parts and communities, dowry is still a part of tradition. There have been cases of false implication, but whenever a complaint is filed, we have to register a case.”