Crime cases see a dip amid curfew in Ludhiana

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 00:21 IST

The number of crime cases in the city has seen a sharp dip ever since the curfew was imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak.

NO RAPE CASES

While no rape cases have been reported, the number of burglary, snatching and robbery cases have been low. However, in the past 13 days, three murder cases have come to the fore.

Of the three, two have been solved and the accused have been arrested. The unsolved case pertains to the murder of a liquor vend salesman, which took place on the intervening night of April 2 and 3. Police suspect the hand of an acquaintance in the crime.

February, meanwhile, had seen major crimes, including a 30-kg gold heist from IIFL gold loan branch, besides a murder case.

SNATCHINGS

In February, as many as 23 cases of snatchings were reported in city, while from March 1 to March 22, the number came down to 14. The number of cases further came down to two after the lockdown.

ROBBERY

Robbery cases have also seen a decline with just three cases being reported after March 31. On March 31, two motorcycle-borne miscreants had robbed a gas agency employee of Rs 30,000 cash.

ROAD MISHAPS

In the initial weeks of March before the lockdown was imposed, 11 cases of road mishaps were reported, while in February, the number was at 19. After the lockdown, two road mishaps have been reported.

MAJOR PART OF POLICE FORCE ON CURFEW DUTY

With most cops deployed on curfew duty, only about five to six personnel are taking care of routine duty in police stations.