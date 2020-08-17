e-paper
Home / Cities / Criminal arrested for Rs 45 lakh extortion from transporter

Criminal arrested for Rs 45 lakh extortion from transporter

cities Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
The Noida police on Monday said they had arrested 45-year-old Sahdev Bhati, brother of known gangster Sunder Bhati, from Delhi’s Mayur Vihar for attempting to extort a transporter of ₹45 lakh.

Ankur Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that on June 26, 2020, the transporter had filed a complaint at the Surajpur police station against three members of Sunder Bhati gang.

The complainant said that Sunder Bhati’s nephew Anil Bhati made a phone call and demanded Rs 45 lakh extortion. “On June 25, two criminals had come to my office and demanded ₹45 lakh. They also threatened of consequences if the demands were not met,” the complainant said.

Police registered a case against Anil Bhati, and his two accomplices Lokesh Bhati and Nagesh Chaudhury under sections 386 [extortion] and 506 [criminal intimidation] of the Indian Penal Code.

The police investigation revealed the involvement of Sahdev Bhati, Anil’s father, said Aggarwal.

A police team from Surajpur on Monday conducted a search operation at Sahdev Bhati’s native house in Ghaghola village in Greater Noida. “He was missing. The team received information that the suspect would be hiding another address in Mayur Vihar where we found him,” said police.

Aggarwal said that the suspect was wanted in 18 criminal cases including that of extortion, rioting, criminal conspiracy, Gangster Act in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

