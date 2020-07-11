e-paper
Home / Cities / CRPF man among 8 people test positive for Covid-19 in Haryana’s Panchkula

CRPF man among 8 people test positive for Covid-19 in Haryana’s Panchkula

Three patients are from Kalka: A woman, aged 19, and two men, aged 29 and 35

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The district's total climbed to 144. While 113 patients have been cured of the disease so far, one has succumbed to it.
The district’s total climbed to 144. While 113 patients have been cured of the disease so far, one has succumbed to it.
         

Eight fresh cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Panchkula on Saturday, taking the district’s total to 144. The number of active cases stands at 30.

Those who tested positive in Panchkula city are a 20-year-old man from Gandhi Colony in Sector 4 of Mansa Devi Complex, a 43-year-old man from Sector 5 in Mansa Devi Complex, a 41-year-old man from Sector 27 and a 15-year-old boy from Ashiyana in the Industrial Area, Phase 1.

Three patients are from Kalka: A woman, aged 19, and two men, aged 29 and 35. A 40-year-old personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force also tested positive in Pinjore. 

While 113 patients have been cured of the disease so far, one has succumbed to it.

