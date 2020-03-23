Curfew imposed in Punjab to check spread of coronavirus

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 13:42 IST

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Monday imposed full curfew with no relaxation to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

After reviewing the situation with the chief secretary and state police chief, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced the imposition of curfew with no relaxations from 2pm, an official spokesperson said.

Deputy commissioners of all districts have been asked to issue orders accordingly.

Any person required to be given relaxation will be allowed specifically for a given period and purpose, the spokesperson added.