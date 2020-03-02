e-paper
Dalit organisations protest against CAA-NRC in Thane

Dalit organisations protest against CAA-NRC in Thane

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 00:03 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Over 30 Dalit organizations from across Thane, came together to protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR, at Budhabhoomi foundation in Wadhuni, Kalyan on Sunday afternoon.

Various cultural programmes were held to spread awareness about the Constitution. The organizations also showed support to those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens ( NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).“We had various programmes, from poems to songs, dances and skits highlighting the various aspects of the Constitution and how every citizen should know their rights,” said Bhante Gautam Ratna Thero, chairman, Budhavihar Samanvay Samiti, one of the organizations.

