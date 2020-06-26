Darbhanga native is first IAS officer to get domicile rights in J &K

cities

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 19:44 IST

DARBHANGA

Navin Kumar Choudhary, a senior IAS officer hailing from Darbhanga district, is among nearly 25,000 people and the first among bureaucrats to get domicile rights in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) after the Centre changed laws to grant residency to different categories of non-locals in the Union territory.

The 51-year-old, 1994-batch J&K cadre officer, who is a native of Majhaulia village, is presently posted as principal secretary of the agriculture production department .

A journalist in J&K posted a tweet about Choudhary’s domicile rights being granted to him in these words: “Navin Choudhary arrived to Jammu & Kashmir, as an IAS officer at the age of 25, from Bihar. Twenty-six years later, here is his certificate for residentship in Jammu & Kashmir” (sic).

Reports said Choudhary became the first IAS officer who has been granted the domicile certificate to be the resident of J&K.

“This is to certify, Shri Navin K Choudhary, son of Shri Deokant Choudhary, resident of, at present, Gandhi Nagar Jammu, is a domicile of UT of J&K,” reads the certificate issued by tehsildar Rohit Sharma of Jammu’s Bahu area.

Earlier on Friday, Choudhary had posted a message from his Twitter handle expressing his gratitude and thanks to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while using hashtags #DomicileCertificate and #JammuAndKashmir.

Back home, former college principal Anil Kumar Jha, also from the same village, said Choudhary is the eldest among his four sibling brothers. He visits native village, particularly in festive time and during family rituals, Jha said.

Responding to a query, Choudhary said he had joined government service in J&K 26 years ago. “Next week, I will join you at Darbhanga,” he said.

Choudhary’s parents, along with other family members, still live in his native village, where his grandfather was a sarpanch.

The government had notified the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, on May 18 and allowed different categories of non-locals, including non-local government employees, to register for domicile certificates under stipulated guidelines.