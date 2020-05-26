e-paper
Day after landing at Ludhiana airport, Air India security staffer tests positive for Covid-19

Day after landing at Ludhiana airport, Air India security staffer tests positive for Covid-19

The 50-year-old Delhi resident had landed with 10 other passengers at the Sahnewal airport on a domestic flight from Delhi on Monday

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 23:52 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A 50-year-old Air India airport security employee tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, a day after he landed with 10 other passengers at the Sahnewal airport in Ludhiana on a domestic flight from Delhi.

Confirming the same, deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said the infected person is a resident of Delhi, and was isolated at the civil hospital immediately, while his 10 co-passengers, whose samples were taken, had tested negative, and were placed under mandatory home quarantine.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, out of the 116 samples, the reports of 114 samples have arrived, of which one has tested positive.

The district case count stands at 181.

RPF jawans being discharged from Mother and Child Hospital, Chandigarh Road, in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (ht photo)

32 RPF JAWANS DISCHARGED

Meanwhile, as many as 32 railway police force (RPF) jawans who were infected by Covid-19 were discharged from the Mother and Child Hospital on Chandigarh Road on Tuesday and sent to the isolation centre of the railway station.

Besides, two employees of Hindustan Tyre company and a railway employee were also discharged by the hospital authorities.

According to Dr Amita Jain, senior medical officer (SMO) of the hospital, all the patients were asymptomatic and tested negative in their repeat tests.

As many as 57 jawans were tested positive of COVID-19 so far, leading to the shutting down of the RPF post at the Ludhiana railway station. Presently, RPF jawans from Jalandhar were deployed on crowd control duty at Ludhiana.

