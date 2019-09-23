‘Daylight terror’: Rly employee shot at on busy road

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:33 IST

PROPERTY DISPUTE Victim’s condition critical; his three cousins booked for attempt to murder and detained for interrogation

In an audacious broad daylight attack, two bike-borne assailants opened fire at a railway employee in the Hussainganj area here amid the morning hour rush on Monday.

The injured, Shahnawaz Alam, 40, suffered three bullet injuries and was rushed to the district hospital for treatment. His condition was stated to be critical, said police.

On the complaint of the victim’s family, the police registered an FIR against his three cousins – Mohd Askari Mirza, Mohd Majroob and Jawwad. The three were booked for attempt to murder (Section 307 of the IPC) and detained for interrogation, said police.

The incident occurred on AP Sen road around 9:30am when Shahnawaz, a Class IV employee of the railways, was on his way to the loco shed at Charbagh from his house in Gaus Nagar locality of Wazirganj. He was riding a motorcycle. The assailants, also on a bike, opened fire at him, said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP (Lucknow).

A CCTV footage of the incident showed Shahnawaz being approached by two assailants – the man riding the bike was seen wearing a black helmet while the pillion rider was wearing a cap. The latter took the first shot at Shahnawaz. After getting hit, Shahnawaz lost control and fell on the road.

Watching this, the attackers screeched to a halt. The pillion rider alighted from the bike and fired at least five more shots as the injured Shahnawaz attempted to flee from the spot. The assailant sat on the bike and escaped.

With gunshot wounds to his thigh and abdomen (missing the heart by a whisker), Shahnawaz’s condition was stated to be critical and doctors were removing the bullets from his body by the time this report was filed.

“The CCTV footage and other evidence collected from the spot are being examined to identify the attackers,” said the SSP.

Shahnawaz’s brothers alleged that his cousins were behind the attack. Family members stated that Shahnawaz had a property dispute with these cousins, which might have led to the attack.

SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani suspended a police outpost in-charge for not taking timely action to resolve the property dispute between Shahnawaz and his cousins.

The victim’s brother Bahar Alam said Shahnawaz was also threatened by his cousins recently. “He was threatened by them recently over the property dispute. After this, Shahnawaz installed CCTV cameras outside his house in Wazirganj,” said Bahar.

“My husband was never involved in any dispute. I don’t know why he was shot at,” said Sana Alam, Shahnawaz’s wife, as she broke down. The couple has two sons – aged 11 and eight years respectively.

The brazen attack also raised a question over the law and order situation in Lucknow. This was the third such incident here in the last 72 hours. Owner of a roadside eatery was shot dead over a minor dispute in Cantonment area on September 21 while on the same day a school van driver was shot at in Madiaon police station.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 21:33 IST