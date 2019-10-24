DDU scholar’s eco-friendly solution to tackling JE

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:49 IST

A PhD scholar of DDU Gorakhpur University has used leaf extracts of medicinal plants to develop a formulation which was found to be effective in inhibiting the growth of Encephalitis-causing Culex mosquito larvae.

The breakthrough research may prove to be a boon for encephalitis-affected regions in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The discovery by Zoology Department’s Abhay Deep Johnson is significant, considering the innumerable deaths caused by vector-borne Japanese Encephalitis (JE), which breaks out every monsoon, the breeding season of mosquitoes.

The leaf extracts of two medicinal plants – Codiaeum Variegatum (Croton) and Jatropha gossypifolia (Ratan Joti) were used to isolate three active compounds – Rutin, Apigenin and Taraxerol (all toxicants).

Different batches of mosquito larvae were treated with lethal doses of the compounds as they were reared at the DDU Gorakhpur University Natural Product Laboratory (research wing). “The results showed that 80% to 90% of the pupa ( grown out of larvae ) had underdeveloped body structure, mainly proboscis (underdeveloped oral parts) and wings, leaving them inactive to fly, bite and suck human blood which is the main concern for the vector-borne disease,” said Johnson.

“It’s nearly impossible to eradicate mosquitoes as they are quick to develop resistance against insecticides, coils and other repellants, in use. Further, the discovery is extremely effective in checking vector-borne diseases like JE and filaria, by causing structural deformities and abnormalities during their development stage.

“In the absence of proper mouth parts and wings, the mosquito can survive but would neither fly nor feed on human blood. Moreover, the formulation is 100% eco-friendly,” said the researcher. The study was conducted specifically on Culex mosquitoes, which according to the World Health Organization reports comprise a total 99% strength in Eastern UP and are the cause of JE.

BRD Medical College zonal entomologist Vijay Srivastava, who helped the researcher in understanding the mechanism related to mosquito breeding said, “We call them new generation insecticides, made from medicinal plants which are completely safe for human beings. They can be produced in labs synthetically, compared to traditionally used insecticides and pesticides. Furthermore, they can be used in fields to protect crops from pests, as they are safer and more effective than artificial ones.”

The formulation can be used in various ways like mixing it with solvents like methyl alcohol, acetone, and petrol and sprinkled at breeding places like open drains etc.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 19:49 IST