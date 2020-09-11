Dead gangster Vijay Sidhu’s aide lands in Ludhiana police net

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 17:53 IST

The Division Number 8 police on Thursday arrested an aide of dead gangster Vijay Sidhu, alias Chhota Lalla.

The accused, identified as Shubham Sidhu, alias Ganju, 24, of Ambedkar Nagar, was wanted by the police in a case of illegal weapon for over a year.

Sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, in-charge at Kailash Nagar police post, said Sidhu was arrested near Upkar Nagar Dussehra ground following a tip-off.

He said when the police arrested gangster Vijay Sidhu on August 6, 2019, they had recovered an illegal .32-bore pistol and three bullets from his possession. A case under the Arms Act was lodged at the Division Number 8 police station in this regard.

During interrogation, Vijay revealed that he had procured the weapon from Shubham, following which the police had booked the latter as well.

Vijay was murdered on October 20, 2019, but the police continued their search for Shubham and nabbed him on Thursday. He was produced before a court on Friday and sent to one-day police remand.

The sub-inspector said during questioning, Shubham claimed that he had found the pistol abandoned near a railway crossing and had handed it over to Vijay. “The accused is a drug addict and already facing trial in a case of drug peddling lodged at the Moti Nagar police station. Further questioning is underway for more information,” he added.