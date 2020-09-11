e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Dead gangster Vijay Sidhu’s aide lands in Ludhiana police net

Dead gangster Vijay Sidhu’s aide lands in Ludhiana police net

Accused was wanted in an illegal weapon case.

cities Updated: Sep 11, 2020 17:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The Division Number 8 police on Thursday arrested an aide of dead gangster Vijay Sidhu, alias Chhota Lalla.

The accused, identified as Shubham Sidhu, alias Ganju, 24, of Ambedkar Nagar, was wanted by the police in a case of illegal weapon for over a year.

Sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, in-charge at Kailash Nagar police post, said Sidhu was arrested near Upkar Nagar Dussehra ground following a tip-off.

He said when the police arrested gangster Vijay Sidhu on August 6, 2019, they had recovered an illegal .32-bore pistol and three bullets from his possession. A case under the Arms Act was lodged at the Division Number 8 police station in this regard.

During interrogation, Vijay revealed that he had procured the weapon from Shubham, following which the police had booked the latter as well.

Vijay was murdered on October 20, 2019, but the police continued their search for Shubham and nabbed him on Thursday. He was produced before a court on Friday and sent to one-day police remand.

The sub-inspector said during questioning, Shubham claimed that he had found the pistol abandoned near a railway crossing and had handed it over to Vijay. “The accused is a drug addict and already facing trial in a case of drug peddling lodged at the Moti Nagar police station. Further questioning is underway for more information,” he added.

top news
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
Delhi Metro to resume normal operation timing from tomorrow
Delhi Metro to resume normal operation timing from tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
CSK CEO reacts to reports of Raina being replaced by Malan
CSK CEO reacts to reports of Raina being replaced by Malan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In