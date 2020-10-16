Death toll in Western Maharashtra rises to 29; 8 remain missing; 40k people displaced

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 21:08 IST

PUNE: A total of 29 persons have died due to the heavy rain in western Maharashtra, the District Collector’s office, said in a release issued on Friday.

A total of eight persons are still missing, one of whom is from Pune.

Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, and Kolhapur districts are parts of western Maharashtra under the jurisdiction of divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Along with a total of seven people who lost their lives due to the rainfall in Pune district as of October 15, one person who was swept away in Daundh tehsil remains missing.

One of the seven deaths was confirmed from Shel Pimpalgaon in Chakan, after the body was found late on Thursday night.

“We found the body late in the night so it was reported late. The man was riding his bike on a bridge in Mohitewadi and was swept away. His body was found later in the night,” said Manchak Ipper, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-1, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

In other parts of Western Maharashtra, two lives were lost in Satara; six in Sangli; and 14 in Solapur.

Of the eight who are still missing as of Friday, three are missing from Sangli and four from Solapur.

The rainfall affected 40,036 people from 10,349 families in the five districts. Solapur was the worst affected with 32,521 people displaced, followed by Pune district where 6,221 people were affected.

In Sangli district, 1,081 people, and in Satara, 213 were affected.

Pune district lost crops growing on 18,746 hectares which included soyabean, vegetables, rice, onion, groundnuts, jowar, flowers, fruits, fodder, corn, and millet.

In Solapur, crops on 58,581 hectares were affected; the damaged crops included sugarcane, soyabean, cotton, pomegranate, tur, vegetables, onion, groundnut, millets, jowar, corn, sunflower, banana, papaya, and watermelon.

In the five districts, a total of 87,416 hectares were damaged in the rain.