Deccan ITF $25,000 women’s tennis: 17-year-old Emma Raducanu wins battle of the Brits

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 16:11 IST

PUNEOn a warm sunny morning at the Deccan Gymkhana on Sunday, spectators witnessed an upset in the final of the Deccan ITF $25,000 women’s tennis tournament, as 17-year-old Emma Raducanu came from a set down to defeat compatriot and eighth seed, Naiktha Bains. The Canada-born British player got off to a good start, but lost the first set after Bains outplayed her, taking three consecutive break points after the second game.

However, Bains failed to capitalise on the early advantage as Raducanu had a landslide victory in the second set.

In the nervy final set, Raducanu managed to keep her head in the game and edged past Bains to win the match 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Two days before she celebrates her 22nd birthday, Naiktha Bains lost her second final in two weeks. On December 8, Bains was outclassed by India’s Ankita Raina in the final of the Solapur Open ITF $25,000 wwomen’s tournament.

First set - 3-6

Serving first, Raducanu comfortably took the first game of the first set. The 17-year-old was able to unsettle Bains early on in the set as she broke Bains, launching herself into an early two-game lead. Bains was quick to respond in the following set to take her first break point of the match. The 21-year-old’s powerful serves and backhanders helped her draw level and take the lead after holding her serve.

Young Raducanu managed to break Bains again in the seventh game, but three consecutive break points for the 21-year-old completely changed the complexion of the game, as Bains’ style of play stayed attacking and aggressive. Playing her favoured forehand strokes, Bains was able to leave Raducanu in the dust after a worrying start, and took charge of the match by winning the first set 3-6.

Second set - 6-1

In the second set, Bains went haywire from the first game. Raducanu managed to come up with accurate double-handed backhand strokes, while Bains simply could not get her shots right. As a result, Raducanu was able to break Bains’ serve in the first game of the second set. Just like the first set, Raducanu nabbed an early two-point lead. However, this time the 17-year-old did not allow Bains any room to recover.

In the fourth game, Bains somehow managed to break Raducanu’s serve, but was unable to hold her own serve in the following game, as Raducanu extended her lead. Going one step ahead of Bains, Raducanu hit the 21-year-old with a blend of accurate strokes which included several fierce backhanders and a few cheeky drop shots. This brilliant display helped her bag four consecutive break points as she walloped Bains 6-1 in the second set.

Third set - 6-4

The opening pattern of every set was consistent throughout the match, as Raducanu held her serve in the first game and went on to break Bains’ serve, giving the 17-year-old a two-game lead at the start, again. Bains, who had already fluffed her lines in the previous set, wanted to avoid another blowout, as she managed to earn a crucial break in the third game. The 21-year-old finally started placing her shots well.

After seeing her serves broken with ease, Bains played menacing forehanders, which tormented her opponent, and allowed her to hold the serve in the next couple of games. After playing a few drop shots and backhand slices in the initial stages of the third set, both players went back to their simple and original strategy. Raducanu’s backhanders were evenly matched by Bains’ forehanders till the 10 and final game of the match.

Raducanu managed to break Bains’ serve for the seventh and final time as Bains’ gifted match point to her opponent via a double fault.

Match stats

Emma Raducanu

Aces - 2

Double faults - 5

Break points - 7/10

Points won - 85

Games won - 15

Naiktha Bains

Aces - 4

Double Faults - 7

Break Points - 5/12

Points won - 78

Games won - 11

Winner speaks

“Honestly, this was not my best performance. I was hungry for a win and in the second set she gave me some easy points and I was able to capitalise. I have a pretty good three-set record now, considering all three of my previous matches have been three-setters. I have played seven matches this week, so obviously, I am a little fatigued. I do not want that to happen and that is why in my preseason training this January, I want to work on my stamina and strength.”

- Emma Raducanu, Great Britain, Winner.