Dedicated substation at water plant to improve Gurugram’s supply

Gurugram A dedicated electricity substation of 66kv is set to come up by the end of December to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to the water treatment plant (WTP) at Chandu Budhera, located in Sector 100 on the Dwarka Expressway, about three kilometres from the Basai plant.

Officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said that 80% of the work on the substation is complete and it would be ready for commissioning by the last week of the December. The cost of the substation project is approximately ₹3 crore.

The two water treatment plants of the GMDA get electricity supply from the substations located in Sector 10 and Daulatabad respectively and the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) is the custodian authority of the substations.

The Chandu Budhera plant currently supplies water to sectors 58 to 115, developed newly along the southern and northern peripheral roads (SPR and NPR), whereas the Basai plant supplies water to the old city and sectors 1 to 58.

“Currently, electricity supply to our two plants is problematic as it frequently trips and the line breaks down several times. This disrupts water supply from the plants and also damages our motors, sometimes,” said Abhinav Verma, GMDA’s executive engineer.

The GMDA, when it was constituted in 2017, planned to construct a separate electricity substation for Chandu Budhera since there was adequate land to construct it, unlike the case with the Basai WTP, he said.

“At present, 80% work on the 66kv substation at Chandu Budhera is complete and we can commission it by December-end. This is the first dedicated substation for our WTP, which will provide uninterrupted electricity supply. The plant will run smoothly around the year,” Verma said.

The work on the substation started six months ago at the 300-acre site.

He said, “Chandu Budhera plant’s supply capacity is 500 million gallons per day (MGD) and currently, it is supplying water 150 to 200 MGD. The demand is more in summer, compared to winter.”

With uninterrupted electricity supply, the GMDA would be able to supply water to the city uninterrupted as well, officials said.

A GMDA official said that every month, the two WTPs record 15 to 20 incidents of power tripping and each instance disrupts the water supply for the next two hours. “In August, the two WTPs had more than 30 instances of tripping and one major breakdown,” the official said.

