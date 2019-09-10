Defence Security Corps constable allegedly kills himself with service rifle at DRDO office in Civil Lines

cities

A 51-year-old Defence Security Corps (DSC) constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) office in north Delhi’s Civil Lines on Tuesday morning, the police said.

Police said no suicide note was found at the incident spot or the barrack where he lived. His family in Punjab has been informed. Police said they are waiting for the family members to know the possible trigger for his step.

According to the police, the constable was deployed in the defence installation’s security and was posted there since 2016. On Tuesday, he finished his duty at 4 am and went to the barrack to take rest.

Around 8.30 am, a police officer said, the constable was going to deposit the service rifle in the office when he sat in a park facing the wall and allegedly shot himself in the head with the weapon. The sound of the gunshot alerted other security personnel. They rushed towards the park and found the constable bleeding from his head.

“The constable was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said the constable had resumed duty on September 2 after visiting his family in his hometown. “We will speak to his family to know if he was depressed or had any health issue,” she said.

A DRDO spokesperson was not available for a comment despite repeated calls and text messages.

