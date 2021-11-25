11 IFS officers & 6 others test Covid-19 positive in Dehradun; 2 areas declared containment zones

At least 11 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers at Forest Research Institute (FRI) Old Hostel, and six people in Tibetan Colony in Uttarakhand's Dehradun have tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19), news agency ANI quoted district magistrate of Dehradun R Rajesh Kumar as saying on Thursday. Both the areas have now been declared containment zones as a precautionary measure.

The official also informed that a senior officer of Himachal Pradesh, who came to FRI for mid-term training, has been 'absconding' ever since he tested positive for the coronavirus disease. He added that the police have been informed and they are on the lookout for him.

On November 23, state health minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that there will be no reduction in Covid-19 testing in the state. Rawat was reacting to Uttarakhand chief secretary's order of discontinuing the practice of testing tourists for Covid-19 at the state's border and railway stations.

"There is a need to be careful in times of Coronavirus pandemic, so there will be no reduction in testing by the government. The government will once again reconsider whether or not we should remove the testing booths established in the border areas," ANI quoted Rawat as saying.

India logged 9,119 new coronavirus infections and 396 Covid-19-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 48 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 151 consecutive days now.

