Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / 2 Kashmiri students in Dehradun questioned after tip-off, released: Police
dehradun news

2 Kashmiri students in Dehradun questioned after tip-off, released: Police

The decision to question the Kashmiri students at Dehradun’s Premnagar police station was taken after input was received from the J&K police about their possible links to a terror suspect.
Dehradun: Nasir Khuehami, national spokesperson of J&K Students Association, said the two students from Kupwara district of Kashmir were questioned after an input by Kashmir police that the two were seen with some suspected elements back home at some point. (PTI File Photo)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 07:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

DEHRADUN: Two students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun were questioned by the police for hours before being released, a police officer said on Friday. The officer said the decision to question the students at the city’s Premnagar police station was taken after input was received from the J&K police about their possible links to a terror suspect.

“Acting on the input from the J&K police, we called the two to the police station for questioning which went for several hours. However, they were later released after police didn’t find anything suspicious from them related to the input,” the officer said.

Uttarakhand director general of police Ashok Kumar, however, insisted that the decision to question the two students was part of an ongoing verification exercise.

“The students were asked to report to the police station as part of the routine verification process of students and people from other states staying in Uttarakhand,” said Kumar.

Nasir Khuehami, national spokesperson of J&K Students Association, said they reached out to authorities back home after the two students were picked up by the police. It appears they did send an input that the two students used to “hang out with a person linked to militancy in Kashmir in their area.”

RELATED STORIES

“Upon speaking to the police authorities in Kashmir it was found that they had come to know that the two, hailing from Kupwara district of Kashmir, were seen with some suspected elements in their area. They sent the input to Uttarakhand on the same asking them to find out more on it after which both were summoned by the police for questioning in the matter,” said Khuehami.

He added, “Both were released on Friday after 16 hours.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP