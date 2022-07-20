2 killed, 6 rescued after under-construction bridge collapses in Uttarakhand

Two labourers were killed and six seriously injured after an iron shuttering of an under-construction bridge collapsed on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Wednesday morning, said the state disaster response force (SDRF).

The incident occurred between Sirobagarh-Narkota at around 9am.

“As soon as we received information, our teams rushed to the spot. Eight workers were trapped under the rubble after the collapse. We rescued six of them who sustained serious injuries and rushed them to a hospital for treatment, said SDRF spokesperson Lalita Negi.

The bridge is a part of the Char-Dham all weather road project.