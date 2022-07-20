2 killed, 6 rescued after under-construction bridge collapses in Uttarakhand
Two labourers were killed and six seriously injured after an iron shuttering of an under-construction bridge collapsed on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Wednesday morning, said the state disaster response force (SDRF).
The incident occurred between Sirobagarh-Narkota at around 9am.
“As soon as we received information, our teams rushed to the spot. Eight workers were trapped under the rubble after the collapse. We rescued six of them who sustained serious injuries and rushed them to a hospital for treatment, said SDRF spokesperson Lalita Negi.
The bridge is a part of the Char-Dham all weather road project.
-
‘I quit’: UP minister Dinesh Khatik says he was being kept in the dark by officials
LUCKNOW: an influential Dalit minister from western Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Khatik, on Wednesday sent his resignation from the state council of ministers, complaining that officials did not listen to him or share any information about his ministry. A two-time legislator, Khatik, was inducted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath as a minister of state (MoS) for jal shakti, in September last year. Or invited to any of the departmental meetings.
-
Three dead, one hospitalised due to suspected hooch consumption in Bihar
Three persons died, while another person was hospitalised after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Biscuman colony in Alamganj area of Patna on Tuesday night. The family members of the deceased said the three complained of stomach pain and blurriness after consuming the liquor. One person died on Tuesday evening itself, while the second died on Tuesday night. In May, six persons reportedly died after yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Gaya and Aurangabad.
-
Now, changing names to be more difficult for ‘non-Goans’. Here’s why
A bill to this effect is expected to be passed in the Goa Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. The Goa Change of Name (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that was tabled in the legislative assembly has also mandated that any change in name will now have to be done through a civil judge as opposed to having to approach the civil registrar, as was the practice up to now.
-
International Chess Day: Youngsters are game for some tactical moves!
In American novelist, Walter Tevis's words, 'Chess isn't always competitive. Chess can also be beautiful.' These echo in the mind as one spots youngsters engrossed in the board game, at various spots in the city including some cafes. Chess is one of those games that resonates very closely with our lives. 22-year-old Gurugrammer, Gokul Kumar runs a recreational group, CheckMate Chess Club. Truly, as a game, chess can instil one's lives with a mechanism to enhance personal growth.
-
Punjab Police constable injured as gun goes off in Chandigarh hotel room
A Punjab Police constable, Deepak Singh, suffered a bullet injury in a hotel room in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Wednesday morning. Also read: Haryana DSP goes out to stop illegal mining, run over by truck he tried to stop Police said an AK-47 assault rifle was recovered from the policeman's room at Hotel Diamond Plaza. The constable was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics