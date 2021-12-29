2 Uttarakhand men found dead by roadside. Police find 2 more bodies at home

HALDWANI: Four members of a family were found dead on Wednesday in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

A passerby first spotted bodies of two young men by the roadside in the district’s Nanakmatta area. When a police team went to their house to investigate the murders, they found bodies of two elderly women including the mother of one of the victims, said superintendent of police, Mamta Vohra.

All of them had their throat slit, a second police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Police was initially told about two bodies lying in the bushes near Khatima highway in Nanakmatta area. “They were identified as Ankit Rastogi,20, and his cousin Aditya, 24,” the officer said.

“After identifying them, a police team went to Ankit’s home where bodies of his mother, Asha Rastogi, 55 and grandmother Sanno Devi, 80, were also found,” the officer said.

Mamta Vohra said no arrests have been made yet.

“Police are however, questioning the family members and neighbours of the deceased family. Accused would be identified soon and arrested,” she said.