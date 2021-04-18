Home / Cities / Dehradun News / 20 patients escape from coronavirus care centre in Uttarakhand
dehradun news

20 patients escape from coronavirus care centre in Uttarakhand

The matter came to light when doctors visited the wards at the centre at Narendra Nagar on Saturday night for a regular check-up, Chief Medical Superintendent Niraj Rai said.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 08:42 PM IST
A case has been registered against the missing patients under the Disaster Management and Epidemic Diseases Acts. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

Hoodwinking the authorities, 20 patients escaped from a Covid care centre at Narendra Nagar here, officials said here on Sunday.

The matter came to light when doctors visited the wards at the centre on Saturday night for a regular check-up, Chief Medical Superintendent Niraj Rai said.

Thirty-eight people were being treated there, of which 20 were found missing, said Chief Medical Officer Suman Arya.

Two of those who escaped belonged to Uttarakhand while the rest were from outside the state, she said.

Seven of them were from Rajasthan, four each from Uttar Pradesh and Odisha and three from Haryana, she said.

A case has been registered against the missing patients under the Disaster Management and Epidemic Diseases Acts and a search has been launched for them, Narendra Nagar SHO Shanti Prasad Dimri said.

Adequate police personnel have been deployed at the care centre following the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP