24-yr-old found dead in Mussoorie homestay, 2 missing companions are suspects

DEHRADUN: Officers probing the murder of a 24-year-old man found dead in a homestay in Mussoorie on September 9 are looking for the couple that checked in with him, police said on Monday.

Police said the photographs of the two suspects have been circulated to police check-posts (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Kapil Choudhary (24), a native of Roorkee and son of a sub-inspector of Uttar Pradesh police, checked into the ‘Roti Chai’ homestay near Bhatta village with his male friend and a woman on September 9. All three had their dinner at the homestay and went to their rooms.

“On September 10, Kapil’s friend and the woman left in the car in the morning at around 6am. When the staff entered the room in the afternoon, the victim’s blood-soaked body was found under the bed. The throat was slit,” said circle officer Anil Kumar Joshi.

“We have examined the CCTV footage and our hunt to track down two suspects who accompanied the victim at the homestay. They will soon be arrested,” he said, adding that the postmortem of the body was underway.

He added that they have circulated photographs of the suspects to the check posts in the region. Since the room was booked under Kapil’s name, the entry register didn’t list the names of the two suspects.

