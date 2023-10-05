Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Oct 05, 2023 05:30 AM IST

Earthquake tremors were felt around 3.49 am on Thursday, and the depth was recorded at 5km at Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors were felt around 3:49 AM and the quake's depth was recorded at 5km, NCS said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 05-10-2023, 03:49:47 IST, Lat: 31.00 and Long: 78.29, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the National Center for Seismology said on X.

Further details are awaited.

