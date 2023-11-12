36 labourers trapped as under construction road tunnel collapses in Uttarkashi

At least 36 labourers are feared to be trapped as a part of the under construction tunnel from Silkyara to Dandalgaon on the National Highway (NH) in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi collapsed on Sunday.

The incident took place around 200 metres from one side of the tunnel’s mouth.

Teams from the state disaster response force (SDRF), police and revenue department are engaged in the rescue operation.

SDRF officials said the rescue work was underway on a war footing with other rescue units.

Lalita Negi, SDRF media in charge, said, “We received information around 9.15am that a part of the tunnel on the national highway from Silkyara to Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi collapsed. We dispatched our teams from the local outposts. Our rescue operation is on at a war footing. Thirty-six labourers are feared to be trapped in the 30-metre area on the Silkyara side where the debris has piled up.”

She added that the rescue teams have also inserted a pipe through the debris to give trapped workers oxygen.

Uttarkashi superintendent of police (SP) Arpan Yaduvanshi said, “A total of 36 labourers are trapped inside the tunnel. The incident took place around 200 metres from one side of the tunnel’s mouth. NDRF, SDRF, and police teams are engaged in the rescue operation. It is underway at a war footing. All labourers will be rescued safely.”

