Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Ahead of assembly polls, U'khand Cong MLA claims 6 leaders to rejoin party
Ahead of assembly polls, U'khand Cong MLA claims 6 leaders to rejoin party

File photo for representational purposes(HT file photo.)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 09:05 AM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Uttarakhand Congress MLA Govind Singh Kunjwal has claimed that several leaders, who left the Congress earlier, are now willing to come back to the party and said that six MLAs are in the party's contact.

Speaking to the media persons in an event on Sunday at Uttarakhand's Almora, Kunjwal said, "Many people are willing to be part of Congress and many people will come back in the party. Central leadership will take a decision on it."

"As many as six MLAs are in the party's contact," he added.

This comes ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly polls scheduled next year. 

