Amid dip in Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand govt to revive tourism sector

Amid the decline in Covid-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government is planning to revive the tourism sector in the state. In this regard, it has plans to promote the trekking and ‘workation’ concept and link them to the local communities living near such treks and remote areas, officials said.

On the directions of secretary tourism Dilip Jawalkar, a team from Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) will conduct an on-site inspection of the Trekking Traction Model Community Centre at Agroda village situated in Uttarkashi.

Jawalkar said, “To provide better facilities to the tourists and endorse the scheme, especially in the rural area of Uttarakhand, an inspection is being conducted by the team to see the work in the first phase. We are committed to empowering the local people in the state by developing the Trekking Traction Scheme which will strengthen the rural economy and self-employment in the state. This will also develop the workcation model and promote long stays of tourists in our offbeats locations.”

Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) Adventure Tourism, Colonel Ashwin Pundir, who is also leading the inspection team, said the objective of this scheme is to create residential facilities for tourists in remote rural areas with the potential for trekking tourism which can result in giving new heights to adventure tourism in Uttarakhand.

“We have notified 73 villages in six districts under which 13 such centres will be developed in similar to Agroda Trekking Centre in Bhatwadi block of Uttarkashi. Useful equipment for trekking, including hospital, shops, will be provided in the community centre.”

“Director Infrastructure UTDB, LK Deepak Khanduri; Uttarkashi district magistrate, Mayur Dixit; Uttarkashi district tourism officer, Prakash Khatri; and other officials from Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam are members of the team who will be present during the inspection,” Pundir added.

Pundir said applicants selected under the Trekking Traction scheme will be given a subsidy of ₹60,000 for the construction of new rooms with attached toilets. “ ₹25,000 per room will be given for furnishing the already existing rooms. This will be permitted only after an evaluation which will be done by a committee, after the recommendation of the district magistrate. The grant amount will be sent directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. So far, 73 villages have been notified in six districts under which 13 such models are notified”, he said.