Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Amit Shah to assess flood situation in Uttarakhand
dehradun news

Amit Shah to assess flood situation in Uttarakhand

  • Over the past one week, 52 people have died in Uttarakhand due to rain-related incidents, and at least 17 people are still missing.
The Union home minister will then depart for Delhi from the airport at around 1 pm in an IAF plane.
The Union home minister will then depart for Delhi from the airport at around 1 pm in an IAF plane.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Dehradun

Union minister of home Amit Shah will assess the flood situation and take an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Uttarakhand on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Over the past one week, 52 people have died in Uttarakhand due to rain-related incidents, and at least 17 people are still missing.

“On Thursday at 9.45 am, he (Shah) would leave to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state along with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami,” said Devendra Bhasin, the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit.

Bhasin added that the aerial survey will span for about two hours. “After conducting the aerial survey, he would reach Jolly Grant airport where he will hold a meeting with officials concerned at the state guest house from 11.45 am to 12.45 pm,” added Bhasin.

The Union home minister will then depart for Delhi from the airport at around 1 pm in an IAF plane.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
home minister amit shah summons delhi police chief uttarakhand flood
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out