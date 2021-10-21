Amit Shah to assess flood situation in Uttarakhand

Union minister of home Amit Shah will assess the flood situation and take an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Uttarakhand on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Over the past one week, 52 people have died in Uttarakhand due to rain-related incidents, and at least 17 people are still missing.

“On Thursday at 9.45 am, he (Shah) would leave to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state along with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami,” said Devendra Bhasin, the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit.

Bhasin added that the aerial survey will span for about two hours. “After conducting the aerial survey, he would reach Jolly Grant airport where he will hold a meeting with officials concerned at the state guest house from 11.45 am to 12.45 pm,” added Bhasin.

The Union home minister will then depart for Delhi from the airport at around 1 pm in an IAF plane.