Haridwar, An archery coach at a school in Uttarakhand's Haridwar was on Thursday booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student, police said.

Archery coach at Haridwar school booked for raping minor student

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A case was registered against the coach, a native of Haryana, after the student's father filed a complaint alleging that he had raped his daughter, intimidated her and also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, they said.

The complaint states that the accused coach threatened and raped the student in October last year, and then continued to threaten her to remain silent.

The victim remained silent for several months due to fear. But, she finally gathered courage and informed her family about the entire ordeal, after which the victim's father took her to Kankhal police station and filed a complaint against the accused, the police said.

Kankhal SHO Devendra Singh Rawat said that the victim's statement has been recorded, and her medical examination has also been done.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Since the case involves a prestigious school, the police are investigating all aspects, he said, adding that the accused, identified as Pawan, will be arrested soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since the case involves a prestigious school, the police are investigating all aspects, he said, adding that the accused, identified as Pawan, will be arrested soon. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Further probe is underway. PTI COR DPT {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further probe is underway. PTI COR DPT {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Haridwar, An archery coach at a school in Uttarakhand's Haridwar was on Thursday booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haridwar, An archery coach at a school in Uttarakhand's Haridwar was on Thursday booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case was registered against the coach, a native of Haryana, after the student's father filed a complaint alleging that he had raped his daughter, intimidated her and also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered against the coach, a native of Haryana, after the student's father filed a complaint alleging that he had raped his daughter, intimidated her and also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The complaint states that the accused coach threatened and raped the student in October last year, and then continued to threaten her to remain silent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint states that the accused coach threatened and raped the student in October last year, and then continued to threaten her to remain silent. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim remained silent for several months due to fear. But, she finally gathered courage and informed her family about the entire ordeal, after which the victim's father took her to Kankhal police station and filed a complaint against the accused, the police said.

Kankhal SHO Devendra Singh Rawat said that the victim's statement has been recorded, and her medical examination has also been done.

Since the case involves a prestigious school, the police are investigating all aspects, he said, adding that the accused, identified as Pawan, will be arrested soon.

Further probe is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

haridwar uttarakhand See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON