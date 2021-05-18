Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand opens portals, day after Kedarnath
Badrinath temple (twitter.com/tirathsrawat)
dehradun news

Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand opens portals, day after Kedarnath

Making the announcement, Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted that only a limited number of people, under the leadership of the head priest, will offer prayers at the temple.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 07:48 AM IST

The portals of the holy Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand were reopened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, a day after the Kedarnath shrine in the hill state, too, reopened with strict protocols due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Portals of Kedarnath temple open amid strict Covid-19 protocol

“The portals of Lord Vishnu’s Badrinath shrine were reopened today at 4:15am with all rituals and religious practices. Health and well-being of the people is the government’s foremost priority. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal to keep everyone in the state healthy and safe,” a translation of Uttarakhand chief minister Tirat Singh Rawat’s tweets, posted in Hindi, read.

Rawat added, “A limited number of people, under the leadership of the head priest, will offer regular prayers to Lord Badri Vishal.”


Kedarnath is among four shrines whose portals are opened every year between April and May, after a closure of six months. The other three shrines are Kedarnath - which reopened at 5am on Monday - Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Also Read | Kedarnath shrine opens on May 17, no restrictions on number of pilgrims

In April, Uttarakhand hosted the Kumbh Mela which had to be called off as the state, along with the rest of the country, began witnessing a rise in its daily new Covid-19 cases. Kumbh, which began on April 1 and was scheduled to conclude on April 30, was called off after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to a top seer that the event should be kept “symbolic.” The Uttarakhand government has also been pulled up by the high court for organising religious events despite the ongoing pandemic.

Also Read | HC raps Uttarakhand for organising religious events amid pandemic

On Monday, the government extended the state-wide “corona curfew,” directing that the lockdown be observed from 6am on May 18 to 6am on May 25. During this period a maximum of 20 people will be allowed at wedding ceremonies while mandating an RT-PCR test 72 hours before entry into the state.

According to a health department bulletin on May 17, Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally stands at 291,005. On Monday, 3,719 people tested positive, while 3,647 patients were discharged and 136 succumbed to the viral disease.

tirath singh rawat badrinath dham badrinath shrine + 1 more

