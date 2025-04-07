Bengaluru woman, 40, living in Chamoli homestay found murdered in burnt car: Police

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s Chamoli police has dispatched a team to Bengaluru to collect information about a 40-year-old woman found dead in a burnt car in the district on Sunday morning. Police said the woman, identified as Shweta Senapati had been living with a man she introduced as her brother (Getty Images)

Police said the burnt remains of the woman were found in the car in what is suspected to have been an attempt to destroy evidence after killing the woman. A bottle of poison was also found near the car.

The deceased has been identified as Shweta Senapati, a resident of Bengaluru. She had been staying at the homestay with another person, Santosh Kumar Senapati, 45, who she had introduced as her brother.

Chamoli superintendent of police (SP) Sarvesh Panwar said the police were yet to confirm their relationship and were looking for the man who is missing.

“Our primary suspect is the man with whom the woman was staying in the homestay for over three months. His number is switched off… We have dispatched one team to Bengaluru in Karnataka,” Panwar said

“We have constituted multiple teams to solve the case. We are working on it from all possible angles,” he added.

Panwar said the two were last seen together at around 9.30 pm on Saturday in the car and they had interacted with some villagers at the time.

Police said Charchi villagers informed the area police at 7:30am on Sunday about the charred remains of a person in the car, a taxi registered in Karnataka, which was parked on Tapovan-Subhai road.