BJP, AAP spar in Uttarakhand; Congress says both will lose in assembly elections

Tension is mounting between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party workers in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, after the former allegedly vandalized a temporary camp set up by the latter to carry out a signature campaign recently.

The promotional camp was set up at Lal Mandir area where BJP workers allegedly created ruckus and also warned AAP workers against entering the colony.

A complaint has been filed by AAP state vice-president women wing Hema Bhandari against a dozen-odd BJP activists at Jwalapur police station.

AAP workers tried to gherao BJP state president Madan Kaushik. They had heated arguments with police when stopped at the entrance of Khanna Nagar Colony.

AAP worked staged a sit-in after which some BJP workers also arrived at the spot but police defused the situation.

Also Read | Known for Chipko, Raini village now unfit to live in

“BJP has stooped to low-grade politics. In fact, it’s their fear of rise of AAP as an alternative in state politics. After our party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s visit last month to Dehradun, BJP has realised the place AAP has made in the hearts of people of the state who want change in regime in the next year election,” said AAP’s Hema Bhandari.

Refuting allegations of violence by his party workers, BJP district president Jaypal Singh Chauhan said AAP creates such instances and blows them out of proportion to gain media mileage.

“As far as AAP claiming to be a major force in state politics is concerned, they are daydreaming. BJP will win 60 plus seats and our party is going to make a clean sweep in 2022 assembly elections,” he said.

The Congress, while condemning the incident, said both the parties are hand in glove. “Congress resorts to silent, non-violent protests only. As voters are looking towards Congress, both BJP and AAP will be facing a drubbing in the elections,” said Congress senior women wing leader Anji Dwivedi.