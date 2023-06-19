Bus turns turtle in Uttarakhand, 50 pilgrims from Punjab injured

At least 50 pilgrims from Punjab were injured when the bus they were travelling on from Reetha Sahib Gurudwara after offering prayers turned turtle around 10pm on Sunday near Dhaun, around 20 km from Uttarakhand’s Champawat district headquarters.

The accident happened around 20 km from Uttarakhand’s Champawat district headquarters. (Getty Images)

Police superintendent Devendra Pincha said that a rescue operation was immediately launched and the injured were rushed to a hospital. They added that seven of the 61 pilgrims on the bus received severe injuries and referred to a hospital in Haldwani after first aid. Eighteen injured are admitted to the district hospital while the rest with minor injuries were discharged.

KK Agarwal, Champawat’s chief medical officer, said the condition of the seven is said to be stable.

Reeth Sahib Gurudwara is around 80 km from Champawat district headquarters in Ladhiya Valley. Guru Nanak, Sikhism’s founder, is believed to have visited Reetha Sahib in 1501 with his disciple Mardana for debates with local seers. Pilgrims from across the country and abroad visit the gurdwara around the year. A three-day fair is held there in June annually.

