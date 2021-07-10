Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / CBI raids ex-vice chancellor in Uttarakhand
dehradun news

CBI raids ex-vice chancellor in Uttarakhand

CBI said the searches were conducted at 14 spots in three locations including Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal, Dehradun and Noida.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Central Bureau of Investigation officials carried out searches in three districts

Dehradun: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at 14 premises including residences and offices of former vice chancellor (VC) of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) JL Kaul, his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) DS Negi and other officials on Friday, news agency PTI said..

The searches, which went on till late evening, were conducted as part of CBI’s probe into allegations of irregularities by Kaul, who was the vice chancellor from 2014 to 2016, and other accused in granting affiliations to various colleges in violation of the rules and regulations.

A Press release by the investigation agency said that the “searches were conducted at 14 spots in three locations including Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal, Dehradun and Noida.”

“During the searches, three bank lockers of the accused were also examined during which certain documents pertaining to the case were recovered. The then university officials were also accused of extending the affiliation of private colleges against the rules,” said the statement by CBI which added that the probe is still continuing.

CBI had earlier registered cases against then V-C, his OSD, other public servants, private persons and six private institutions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama duck plays hide and seek with ducklings. Video is too cute to miss

Can you count the tigers in these photos tweeted by IAS officer?

‘You shall not wag’: Kitten vigorously tries to stop doggo’s tail wagging. Watch

This story about apricots bringing neighbours together is making netizens smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP