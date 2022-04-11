Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Cong alleges scam, demands minister's resignation
dehradun news

Cong alleges scam, demands minister's resignation

The dharna was staged by former PCC president Ganesh Godiyal outside the secretariat gate in which newly appointed PCC president Karan Mahra and former chief minister Harish Rawat also participated.
Representational image. 
Published on Apr 11, 2022 10:36 PM IST
PTI | , Dehradun

 The Uttarakhand Congress staged a dharna outside the secretariat here on Monday alleging a scam in the recruitment of peons in cooperative banks and demanding the resignation of state cooperative minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

The dharna was staged by former PCC president Ganesh Godiyal outside the secretariat gate in which newly appointed PCC president Karan Mahra and former chief minister Harish Rawat also participated.

"Deserving candidates were rejected and the kin of ministers and their favourites were given jobs in cooperative banks as part of the scam," Godiyal charged.

"Our agitation over the issue will continue.We will stage another dharna in support of our demand at the state assembly when the speaker, who happens to be away at present, returns," he said.

Party leaders sitting on the dharna also demanded state cooperative minister's resignation.

Dhan Singh Rawat defeated Godiyal in Srinagar Garhwal in the state assembly polls held in February.

A member of Pushkar Singh Dhami's Cabinet, Rawat who had been cooperative minister in his last tenure was given charge of the department once again. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress dehradun
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP