IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Covid-19: Registration on Smart City portal, negative RT-PCR test mandatory to enter Dehradun
A negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours will be mandatory, Dehradun District Magistrate informed.(HT photo)
A negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours will be mandatory, Dehradun District Magistrate informed.(HT photo)
dehradun news

Covid-19: Registration on Smart City portal, negative RT-PCR test mandatory to enter Dehradun

People returning to the state will have to undergo a mandatory 7-day quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 02:48 PM IST

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, tourists, devotees and others coming from outside Uttarakhand will only be allowed into Dehradun after registering on the Smart City Portal.

Additionally, a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours will be mandatory, Dehradun District Magistrate informed.

People returning to the state will have to undergo a mandatory 7-day quarantine.

The state is currently observing a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in light of the rising coronavirus cases.

As many as 4,807 new cases, 894 recoveries and 34 fatalities were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The case tally stands at 1,34,012, according to the health department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus dehradun + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP