Cyber cell launches probe into fake profile created in the name of Dehradun DM
The cyber cell of Dehradun police has launched a probe after some anti-social elements created a fake WhatsApp profile of Dehradun district magistrate R Rajesh Kumar, the police informed on Wednesday.
The conmen used the profile picture of the officer and sent messages demanding money to various officers and other prominent people.
The alert was issued by the district magistrate, who raised a complaint to the cyber cell for immediate action into the matter.
Speaking to the HT, circle officer (operations) Neeraj Semwal said, “Some anti-social elements created a fake profile of Dehradun DM. This person made calls and sent messages to officers demanding money.”
An investigation has begun, and the number has been traced to Rajasthan, he said.
Earlier in the month, the cyber police booked an unidentified person for allegedly posing on WhatsApp as director general of police Ashok Kumar by creating a fake account using his photo.
The accused reportedly sent messages to people known to the state police chief and sought financial help through fraudulent transactions.
In that incident too, the DGP alerted citizens on his social media handle about the fraud, and appealed to the people to not fall for such messages.
Vivek Phansalkar appointed as next Mumbai police commissioner
Amid the political turmoil in the state, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday appointed Vivek Phansalkar as the next Mumbai police commissioner. He will take charge on Thursday as the current city police chief, Sanjay Pandey, is retiring that day. The state home department issued an order in the evening, declaring the name of a 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer, Phansalkar.
Prayagraj lad helping poor kids carve bright future through his edtech startup
An Edtech startup set up by a former student of United College of Engineering and Research, Naini has adopted around 800 students of Sonbhadra and Prayagraj districts to help them carve a bright future for themselves. Our startup has recently adopted 800 students from Banwasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra and from slums of Prayagraj, to serve them with complete tech resources, totally free of cost, the founder of the firm, Pandeyush Kumar Pandey added.
AIMPLB, clerics condemn Udaipur tailor’s murder
LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, clerics and priests have condemned the Udaipur tailor's murder, calling it an act of terrorism. To recall, a tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two men in his shop on Tuesday. The deceased had reportedly shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a few days ago. Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said the culprits should be given the strictest punishment.
Prayagraj: Historical Azad park to soon have toy train, deer park
Historical Chandra Shekhar Azad Park of Sangam city is set for a mega revamp and beautification. The artificial lake, developed in 2016 would be beautified again. A small deer park would also be developed inside the park for the amusement of kids. Direction was also given regarding operating golf carts for the elderly, disabled and people with other medical conditions and those who are unable to walk in the park.
RLD to launch membership campaign
Agra State president of Rashtriya Lok Dal Ramashish Rai informed on Wednesday that the party was launching a membership campaign to add lakhs of members to the party organization by December 23, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Rai was interacting with the media along with the party's state spokesperson, Kaptan Singh Chahar. The promise of 2 crores jobs to youths was also not fulfilled, he alleged.
