Dehradun, The Dehradun Police has introduced a special traffic plan to regulate the surging vehicular movement toward Mussoorie and Chakrata during weekends, officials said on Saturday.

Dehradun Police implements special traffic plan to handle weekend tourist rush

This comes after a heavy influx of tourists was witnessed in recent weekends, when more than 45,000 vehicles entered Dehradun, they said.

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According to the officials, a combination of school holidays across Uttarakhand and the National Capital Region , increased temperatures, and the opening of the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage has led to a sharp rise in tourist movement.

The ongoing Char Dham Yatra, rafting activities in the Rishikesh-Tapovan-Muni-ki-Reti areas and improved connectivity through the new expressway have also contributed to the rise in outstation vehicles.

To regulate the traffic flow, senior police officials have divided the routes from key entry points, including Asharodi, Doiwala, and Raiwala, into four super zones, 10 zones, and 19 sectors, and prepared a three-tier traffic diversion plan to manage the heavy tourist rush to Mussoorie.

Under Plan A, vehicles will follow the regular route to Mussoorie via Dehradun, Purkul and Kuthal Gate.

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{{^usCountry}} If traffic volume increases, Plan B will divert vehicles through the Kimadi–Hathipaon route, and tourists will be asked to leave their vehicles at King Craig Parking and travel further using local taxis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If traffic volume increases, Plan B will divert vehicles through the Kimadi–Hathipaon route, and tourists will be asked to leave their vehicles at King Craig Parking and travel further using local taxis. {{/usCountry}}

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In case the parking facility reaches full capacity, Plan C will be implemented, under which vehicles will be diverted towards Hathipaon and Zero Point and parked at designated locations, while tourists will be required to use local transport to reach Mussoorie.

Additionally, deployment of 130 police personnel will manage these sectors, while two drone teams will provide real-time aerial monitoring along the primary Dehradun-Mussoorie routes. Police personnel will be stationed at major intersections, market areas, tourist spots, and vulnerable stretches to prevent congestion.

Meanwhile, heavy commercial vehicles will face restrictions during high congestion. They will be diverted from Nepali Farm toward Dehradun and will only be allowed to enter Rishikesh after the nighttime restriction ends. Their route will be via Nepali Farm, Laltappar, Bhaniyawala, Ranipokhari, and Natraj Chowk.

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Once the weekend concludes, tourists returning from the hill areas toward Haridwar and beyond will be routed through Shivpuri or Neelkanth, Brahmpuri Tiraha, Garud Chatti, the Bypass Road, Pashulok Barrage, and Chila to reach Haridwar.

Those returning toward Rishikesh or Dehradun will be directed through Shivpuri, Brahmpuri, Tapovan Chowk, and Tapovan Tiraha, and then via the Bypass Road to Bhadrakali, Dhalwala Chowk, and Natraj Chowk.

Emergency services, including ambulances, police vehicles, and fire tenders, will be exempted from all diversions. Vehicles supplying essential items like fuel, milk, and gas will be guided through alternative routes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.