Dharmendra Pradhan launches NEP in higher education institutes in U’khand

Uttarakhand is the land of scholars, said Union education and skill development minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday while congratulating the state government for implementing the National Education Policy 2020 in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pradhan along with chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and higher education minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Sunday launched the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in higher education for the session 2022-23 in the state.

“Many ideas will come from this Devbhoomi for better implementation of the New Education Policy. Now efforts will have to be made so that in the coming times all the students can benefit from the policy, ”he said.

He said that the development of any country and society can take place only through better education.

“National Education Policy 2020 has been framed keeping in mind all the aspects. Along with education, special attention has been paid to the skill development of children, their personality development, linguistic development and moral values,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union education minister said that under the National Education Policy, children are being linked to formal education for three years initially.

“Under this (policy) Bal Vatika has been started. After learning for three years under the Bal Vatika scheme the child will enter the first class,” he said.

He said that the country has been moving rapidly towards a digital India. “The policy being made in Uttarakhand is a big step in this direction and it will prepare the youth of the state for the needs of the world.”

During the event, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said for the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in the state, many steps have been taken by the higher education department in an effective and phased manner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The New Education Policy prepared under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a policy to open new dimensions to build a new, modern, strong and self-reliant India of the 21st century,” he said.

“It has been prepared by eminent educationists of the country and is a powerful medium to meet the new needs and hopes of a new India. If we want a prosperous future, we have to empower our present, similarly, if we want to make our coming generation even more talented then we have to work on their childhood and education from today only,” he said.

In another development, the CM said that the silver jubilee of the establishment of the state will be celebrated in 2025. “Till then, what can we do as a best practice is to work dedicatedly so that our achievement becomes a model for the country. For this all the departments will have to work fast,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

School education minister Dhan Singh Rawat gave the credit for the implementation of NEP-2020 in the state to the officers and employees of the education department. “It is the result of the hard work of these people that the National Education Policy could be implemented,” he said

The minister said that a state-level task force was constituted for the implementation of the new policy, apart from the screening committee and curriculum design committee. “The curriculum was prepared after several rounds of meetings at various levels and suggestions from the public were also incorporated,”he said.