Disproportionate assets: Vigilance to submit charge sheet against IAS officer

The Uttarakhand vigilance department on Wednesday said that it will soon file a charge sheet against retired IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

“As the charge sheet in such cases ought to be filed within 60 days, we will file it soon. First, it will go to the state government, which will then send it to the central government for approval before submission in the court,” Amit Sinha, director of the state vigilance department, said, adding that if the charge sheet is not submitted within the stipulated period, it may benefit the accused.

The vigilance department on June 23 arrested Yadav, who was then serving as an additional secretary in the Uttarakhand government, a day after the government suspended him.

“We have gathered sufficient evidence, including what our teams collected from Lucknow and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to support the allegations against Yadav in the case,” Sinha said.

However, he said Yadav’s wife was not cooperating with the investigation, and that action against her will be taken.

“In our preliminary investigation, we found that he has disproportionate assets of over 522%. As a result, we sought permission from the government to start an investigation. When we got permission in April this year, we raided his properties in Dehradun, Lucknow, and Ghazipur, during which we found several documents and evidence regarding corruption by Yadav,” Sinha after the arrest in June.

The vigilance department began the investigation following a complaint by a Lucknow-based person, leading to raids at multiple locations in Lucknow, Dehradun, and Ghazipur.

Interestingly, Yadav served in the Uttar Pradesh government four years ago before returning to Uttarakhand in 2019.