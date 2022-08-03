ED attaches ₹3cr assets of former Bengaluru corporator and husband
Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached immovable assets to the tune of ₹3.35 Crore in the case of CG Gowramma, Ex- Corporator (Azad Nagar), Bangalore in Disproportionate Asset case.
ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of the charge sheet filed by Karnataka Lokayukta Police, Bengaluru against C.G. Gowramma, the then Corporator of Ward No. 141, Azad Nagar, BBMP, Bangalore, and her husband C. Govindraju for the offense committed under Section 13(1)(e) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 120(B) of Indian Penal Code in FIR registered by Karnataka Lokayukta Police, Bengaluru.
The investigation by ED revealed that C.G. Gowramma during this period as a Corporator misused her official position and generated Proceeds of Crime in collusion with her husband C. Govindaraju and laundered the generated proceeds of crime by crediting the same to their bank accounts in cash as well as by acquiring various immovable properties in cash.
C. G. Gowramma and her husband C. Govindaraju were alleged to have acquired disproportionate assets to the tune of ₹3.46 Crore during the check period from FY 2010-11 to FY 2012-13.
The immovable properties, thus identified include agricultural land, residential plots as well as commercial sites.
-
Petition seeking early hearing on Karnataka high court’s hijab order mentioned in Supreme Court
A plea seeking an early hearing of the petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court's order for upholding a ban on Hijab in educational institutes in the state was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora mentioned the plea challenging Karnataka HC's judgement before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. CJI NV Ramana also said that if judges would have been fine, it would have been listed.
-
6 killed in landslides as rain lashes parts of Karnataka
At least six people lost their lives in landslides in the coastal districts on Tuesday, taking the total death toll of rain-related incidents to 59 since June 1, the Karnataka government said. Four members of the same family were killed in Muttalli of Bhatkal taluka in Uttara Kannada district after a portion of a hillock collapsed on the family's home.
-
GMDA hikes tariff for bulk water supply by 5%
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has revised the tariff for fresh potable water that it supplies in bulk to residential and industrial areas by 5%, taking the user charges from ₹10 to ₹10.50 per kilo litre. Apart from this, the MCG itself, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and a few other government bodies get water supply in bulk from the authority.
-
24x7 water supply project:139 overhead service reservoirs to come up in Ludhiana
The municipal corporation is all set to establish 139 overhead service reservoirs (OHSRs) at different locations in the city under the 24x7 canal-based surface drinking water supply project funded by the World Bank. In a communique issued this evening, the MC has asked residents to submit objections within a month.
-
CBI opposes Sooraj Pancholi’s plea for NBW against Jiah Khan’s mother
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday opposed the plea filed by actor Sooraj Pancholi seeking a non-bailable warrant against the mother of deceased actor Jiah Khan, Rabia Khan. CBI had opposed the plea stating that it is not the prerogative of the accused to seek a warrant against the witness. Rabia Khan had sought to re-examine two medical experts Dr Ramesh Kumar Agarwal and Dr Bhalchandra Chikhalkar.
