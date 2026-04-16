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Environmentalist opposes seaplane operations in Rishikesh, cites threat to aquatic ecosystem

Environmentalist opposes seaplane operations in Rishikesh, cites threat to aquatic ecosystem

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 04:08 pm IST
PTI |
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Rishikesh, Environmentalist Vinod Prasad Juglan on Thursday opposed the commencement of seaplane operations at Pashulok Ganga Barrage here, citing severe threats to the local ecology and endangered species.

Environmentalist opposes seaplane operations in Rishikesh, cites threat to aquatic ecosystem

Juglan, a member of the Namami Gange programme's Dehradun Zila Samiti, said the reservoir serves as a habitat for crocodiles, endangered Gangetic dolphins, and Golden Mahseer.

He added that regular seaplane operations will disrupt local aquatic ecosystems and escalate human-wildlife conflict.

His statement comes days after the successful landing trials of a 19-seater seaplane at the Ganga barrage on April 6.

Juglan noted that intense turbulence from seaplane engines during take-off and landing will severely impact the life cycles of aquatic species, including turtles.

"Obstruction in water access for wild elephants from the adjacent Rajaji National Park will force them into human settlements. This will disrupt traffic on the Neelkanth Mahadev route and increase incidents of man-animal conflict," Juglan said.

He called on the government to reconsider and postpone the seaplane project at Pashulok Ganga Barrage to protect the local ecological balance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Environmentalist opposes seaplane operations in Rishikesh, cites threat to aquatic ecosystem
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Environmentalist opposes seaplane operations in Rishikesh, cites threat to aquatic ecosystem
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