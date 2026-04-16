Rishikesh, Environmentalist Vinod Prasad Juglan on Thursday opposed the commencement of seaplane operations at Pashulok Ganga Barrage here, citing severe threats to the local ecology and endangered species.

Environmentalist opposes seaplane operations in Rishikesh, cites threat to aquatic ecosystem

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Juglan, a member of the Namami Gange programme's Dehradun Zila Samiti, said the reservoir serves as a habitat for crocodiles, endangered Gangetic dolphins, and Golden Mahseer.

He added that regular seaplane operations will disrupt local aquatic ecosystems and escalate human-wildlife conflict.

His statement comes days after the successful landing trials of a 19-seater seaplane at the Ganga barrage on April 6.

Juglan noted that intense turbulence from seaplane engines during take-off and landing will severely impact the life cycles of aquatic species, including turtles.

"Obstruction in water access for wild elephants from the adjacent Rajaji National Park will force them into human settlements. This will disrupt traffic on the Neelkanth Mahadev route and increase incidents of man-animal conflict," Juglan said.

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{{^usCountry}} He further highlighted that excessive noise from engines would harm both aquatic life and coastal avian populations. Juglan emphasised that the Ganga is a cultural heritage and a symbol of faith for millions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further highlighted that excessive noise from engines would harm both aquatic life and coastal avian populations. Juglan emphasised that the Ganga is a cultural heritage and a symbol of faith for millions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He argued that converting the pilgrimage site into an adventure tourism hub would hurt religious sentiments and urged the government to prioritise pilgrimage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He argued that converting the pilgrimage site into an adventure tourism hub would hurt religious sentiments and urged the government to prioritise pilgrimage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We should prioritise the development of pilgrimage over adventure tourism. Changing the character of this holy site affects the faith of devotees," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We should prioritise the development of pilgrimage over adventure tourism. Changing the character of this holy site affects the faith of devotees," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Juglan referenced the Skanda Purana, noting that several rivers mentioned in the text, such as Rambha, Chandrabhaga and Saraswati, have already lost their form due to neglect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Juglan referenced the Skanda Purana, noting that several rivers mentioned in the text, such as Rambha, Chandrabhaga and Saraswati, have already lost their form due to neglect. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He attributed the migration of wildlife into urban areas to increasing human interference in forests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He attributed the migration of wildlife into urban areas to increasing human interference in forests. {{/usCountry}}

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He called on the government to reconsider and postpone the seaplane project at Pashulok Ganga Barrage to protect the local ecological balance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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